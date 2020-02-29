Short Interest in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Grows By 9.8%

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the January 30th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 776,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 2,331.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 867,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after buying an additional 832,222 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,936,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after buying an additional 546,312 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,657,000 after acquiring an additional 478,331 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in Amdocs by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,157,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,548,000 after acquiring an additional 403,065 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 375.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 503,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,349,000 after purchasing an additional 397,846 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average is $68.85.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

