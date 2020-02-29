Short Interest in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Declines By 8.6%

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 146,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

AMRC opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.32. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $129,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 52,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $920,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,923 in the last three months. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ameresco by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ameresco by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Ameresco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ameresco by 542.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

