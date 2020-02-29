Short Interest in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Decreases By 11.3%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the January 30th total of 3,790,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMKR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,878,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,965. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

