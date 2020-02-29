Short Interest in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) Grows By 7.4%

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 75,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583. ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Get ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $9,812,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after buying an additional 268,009 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.