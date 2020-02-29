Short Interest in Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) Drops By 11.9%

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the January 30th total of 164,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 42.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 60.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 155,263 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 998,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

NASDAQ APEN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,582. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Apollo Endosurgery has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

