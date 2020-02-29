Short Interest in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Decreases By 9.6%

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 622,300 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the January 30th total of 688,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of AIT stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,629,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,181 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 661.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.