Short Interest in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Decreases By 9.8%

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the January 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

RCUS stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. 287,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,438. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 38.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 32.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

