Short Interest in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Drops By 14.4%

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the January 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 504,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,773,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,901,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth $2,926,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Macro stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 349,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,869. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

BMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

