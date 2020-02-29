Short Interest in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Increases By 5.8%

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the January 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

Shares of BRY stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $6.37. 1,165,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,432. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.47. Berry Petroleum has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Berry Petroleum’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Berry Petroleum news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 365,041 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $3,091,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $11,168,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry Petroleum by 7,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 749,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 739,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Berry Petroleum by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after buying an additional 306,550 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,516,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,420,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.