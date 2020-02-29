Short Interest in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Declines By 8.5%

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the January 30th total of 6,130,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 396,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.2 days.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Blackline in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Blackline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Blackline alerts:

Shares of Blackline stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.21. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Blackline has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $74.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackline will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,143.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $387,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,570 shares of company stock worth $6,903,734. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Blackline by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Blackline during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.