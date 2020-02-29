Short Interest in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Decreases By 10.3%

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 396,400 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the January 30th total of 442,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Blackrock Capital Investment stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. 1,331,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.74. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $6.38.

In other news, CEO James Keenan bought 30,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $149,578.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,279 shares in the company, valued at $599,118.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $9,253,311,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 1,346.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 400,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 372,609 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,318,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 244,393 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,477,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 169,500 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 810,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 147,561 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKCC. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

