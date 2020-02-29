Short Interest in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Drops By 10.7%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 973,500 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the January 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

BXC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BlueLinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on BlueLinx from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

BlueLinx stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 175,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,515. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 120,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the third quarter worth $151,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

