Short Interest in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Declines By 11.4%

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the January 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BSIG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. 958,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Brightsphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In other news, CEO Guang Yang bought 50,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,510.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,510.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 39,013 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 483,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 312,342 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BSIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.