Short Interest in Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) Drops By 10.7%

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the January 30th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Brown-Forman stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.69. The company had a trading volume of 38,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,739. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.85. Brown-Forman has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

