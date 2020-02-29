Short Interest in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Rises By 10.6%

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,500,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the January 30th total of 14,920,000 shares. Approximately 34.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on CRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Get California Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $10,509,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in California Resources by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 177,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 72,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of California Resources stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,059,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,864. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. California Resources has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The company has a market cap of $279.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 4.55.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.36. California Resources had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that California Resources will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.