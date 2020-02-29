Short Interest in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Drops By 11.5%

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the January 30th total of 8,690,000 shares. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 420,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.3 days.

CATM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,302,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,784,000 after buying an additional 1,027,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,733,000 after buying an additional 233,820 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 82.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after buying an additional 270,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,182,000 after buying an additional 130,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,011,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cardtronics stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.27. 937,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,778. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

