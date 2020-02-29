Short Interest in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Rises By 10.5%

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,570,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the January 30th total of 19,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CCL traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $33.46. 24,854,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,387,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carnival will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carnival by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.