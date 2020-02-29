Short Interest in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Declines By 11.7%

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the January 30th total of 4,870,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

TAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 129,849 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 335,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 130,816 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 335,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 151,277 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 153,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,334,000 after acquiring an additional 277,221 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TAST traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 826,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $397.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

