Short Interest in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Rises By 8.0%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the January 30th total of 2,890,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 409,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,296. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $428.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,833,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,285,000 after buying an additional 1,492,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 117,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Celsius by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

