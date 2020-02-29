Short Interest in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rises By 7.0%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 772,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 30th total of 721,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVGI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 451,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,512. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a market cap of $130.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 146,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

