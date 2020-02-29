Short Interest in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Grows By 7.2%

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the January 30th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTBI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $51,472.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,709 shares in the company, valued at $76,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTBI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,223. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $47.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.53. The company has a market cap of $692.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

