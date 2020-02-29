Short Interest in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Drops By 16.1%

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the January 30th total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CXO stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.02. 3,787,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.13. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Concho Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,583,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,152,809,000 after buying an additional 423,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Concho Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,408,940,000 after buying an additional 189,393 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Concho Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,386,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $997,106,000 after buying an additional 236,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Concho Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,164,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $890,077,000 after buying an additional 517,837 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Concho Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,147,000 after buying an additional 124,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Concho Resources from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.62.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

