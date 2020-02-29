Short Interest in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Drops By 10.9%

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the January 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,236,083.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth $15,491,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 274,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $889.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.84. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $20.79.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Construction Partners to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

