Short Interest in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Rises By 9.0%

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the January 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 924,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZZ. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Cosan in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cosan by 34,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Cosan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 60,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cosan by 714.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 237,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 208,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cosan by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 23,898 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cosan alerts:

CZZ opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. Cosan has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on CZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cosan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.