Short Interest in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Rises By 9.0%

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the January 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 924,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZZ. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Cosan in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cosan by 34,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Cosan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 60,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cosan by 714.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 237,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 208,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cosan by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 23,898 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CZZ opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. Cosan has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on CZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cosan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's RaĆ­zen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

