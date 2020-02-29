Short Interest in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Drops By 13.0%

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the January 30th total of 3,160,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 317,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,128.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUB. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cubic by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cubic by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cubic stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.44. The company had a trading volume of 578,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,295. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.14. Cubic has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.47 million. Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cubic will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

CUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

