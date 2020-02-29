Short Interest in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Increases By 9.5%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,870,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the January 30th total of 20,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.58.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,156,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,167,000 after acquiring an additional 217,332 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,361 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,318 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,222,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,942,000 after acquiring an additional 235,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

