Short Interest in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Declines By 14.4%

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,650,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the January 30th total of 8,940,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHT shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

NYSE:DHT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,403,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,543. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $766.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). DHT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.06%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,668,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,576 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at $13,786,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DHT by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in DHT by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,862,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,598 shares during the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

