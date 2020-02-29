Short Interest in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Decreases By 8.4%

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the January 30th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DIOD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Diodes stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.34. Diodes has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,359 shares in the company, valued at $28,438,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,159,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,688.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,706 shares of company stock worth $5,746,849 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Diodes by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth about $2,525,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Diodes by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Diodes by 2.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

