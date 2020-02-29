Short Interest in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expands By 5.8%

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 596,400 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the January 30th total of 563,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 383,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

DLB traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 697,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,655. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average of $66.30.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

In related news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $140,819.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $1,146,359.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,084 shares of company stock worth $15,627,309. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

