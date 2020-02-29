Short Interest in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Declines By 10.1%

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 467,900 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the January 30th total of 520,200 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.39. 102,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $499.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.63. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $27.56 and a 1-year high of $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DXP Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.