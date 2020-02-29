Short Interest in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Decreases By 17.0%

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the January 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,594.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.29. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $181,316.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $56,086,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,686,592 shares of company stock worth $58,321,738. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

