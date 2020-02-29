Short Interest in Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) Grows By 5.9%

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ EDNT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,490. Edison Nation has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $5.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19.

About Edison Nation

Edison Nation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and sells various toy products directly to retailers or direct to consumers via e-commerce in North America, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Packaging Materials. The company produces battery-operated products for theme parks and entertainment venues; and party-related and arts and crafts-related items to retailers.

