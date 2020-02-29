Short Interest in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Decreases By 11.1%

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the January 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 237,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

E has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

E stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 770,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,489. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ENI has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $36.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in E. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

