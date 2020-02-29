Short Interest in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Declines By 11.1%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,830,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the January 30th total of 40,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,708,496 shares of company stock worth $44,489,813. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,666,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,711,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

