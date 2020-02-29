Short Interest in Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Expands By 9.3%

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 607,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the January 30th total of 555,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 394,293 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 936,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 45.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 149,999 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EVC opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Entravision Communication has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

