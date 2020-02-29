Short Interest in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Decreases By 10.4%

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the January 30th total of 10,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Howard Weil assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.47.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $3.26 on Friday, reaching $63.26. 11,070,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.75.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.