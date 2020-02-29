Short Interest in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Declines By 8.5%

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 375,900 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the January 30th total of 411,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 151,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 6,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $640,540.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,058 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESE opened at $90.92 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $65.69 and a one year high of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.08.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $171.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Several research firms have commented on ESE. ValuEngine lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

