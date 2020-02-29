Short Interest in Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) Declines By 11.2%

Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the January 30th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.3 days. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.06. 46,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,530. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $159.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.52.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

