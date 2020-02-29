Short Interest in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Grows By 9.9%

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the January 30th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Evergy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,241,000 after purchasing an additional 226,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,226,000 after buying an additional 1,535,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,490,000 after buying an additional 137,650 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Evergy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,599,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 366.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,128,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.13.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

