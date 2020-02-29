Short Interest in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Declines By 11.8%

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the January 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RACE traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.75. 1,079,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,072. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.71 and a 200 day moving average of $162.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $126.82 and a 52 week high of $180.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ferrari by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,128,000 after acquiring an additional 367,918 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $53,498,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ferrari by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 620,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,943,000 after acquiring an additional 269,340 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Ferrari by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,259,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,973,000 after acquiring an additional 187,358 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its position in Ferrari by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 916,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,795,000 after acquiring an additional 170,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

