Short Interest in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Declines By 9.8%

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the January 30th total of 4,470,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,758,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,816,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.95. 1,865,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,486. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average of $121.89. Five Below has a one year low of $95.31 and a one year high of $148.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Five Below’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

