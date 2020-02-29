Short Interest in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Expands By 8.9%

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the January 30th total of 8,790,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

FLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $41.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

