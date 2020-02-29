Short Interest in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Drops By 10.3%

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the January 30th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FRPT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.46. 787,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,850. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,107.48 and a beta of 1.02. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Freshpet by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 43,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Freshpet by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,272,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,198,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Freshpet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,683,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRPT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

