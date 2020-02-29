Short Interest in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Declines By 11.9%

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the January 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE FSK traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,413,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,946. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.12.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FSK. ValuEngine cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

In related news, Director James H. Kropp bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

