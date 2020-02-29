Short Interest in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Declines By 11.2%

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the January 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,402.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Greif by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,214,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after acquiring an additional 701,200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Greif by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 444,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Greif by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 431,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 101,974 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 86,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Greif by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GEF traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 453,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,543. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. Greif has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22.
Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Greif will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
Greif Company Profile
Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.
