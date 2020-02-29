Short Interest in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Declines By 11.2%

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the January 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,402.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Greif alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Greif by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,214,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after acquiring an additional 701,200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Greif by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 444,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Greif by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 431,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 101,974 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 86,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Greif by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GEF traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 453,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,543. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. Greif has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Greif will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.