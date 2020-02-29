Short Interest in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Rises By 6.9%

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the January 30th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.02. 3,660,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,092. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. HD Supply has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HDS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

