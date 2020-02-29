Short Interest in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Grows By 9.6%

Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the January 30th total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 694,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 119,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $12.63 on Friday. Hemisphere Media Group has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.