Short Interest in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Drops By 11.4%

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 683,900 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the January 30th total of 771,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

HRTG stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 242,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,076. The firm has a market cap of $329.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

