Short Interest in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Decreases By 11.7%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,700,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the January 30th total of 18,910,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

HTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hertz Global from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icahn Carl C lifted its position in Hertz Global by 72.7% during the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 41,895,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631,446 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Hertz Global by 17.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Hertz Global by 69.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Hertz Global by 50.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after buying an additional 626,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Hertz Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter.

Hertz Global stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.79. 6,193,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. Hertz Global has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hertz Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

