Short Interest in HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) Decreases By 17.1%

HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the January 30th total of 78,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

NASDAQ HCCH remained flat at $$10.42 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 55,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846. HL Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCCH. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of HL Acquisition by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 600,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HL Acquisition by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 104,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HL Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $510,000. Bulldog Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HL Acquisition by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in HL Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HL Acquisition

HL Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

